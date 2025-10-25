Excitel Super Deal offers one month of free internet at superfast 200Mbps speed Excitel has introduced an attractive offer for home broadband users: customers receive one month of complimentary internet service at speeds of up to 200Mbps.

Internet service provider Excitel has launched a remarkable offer for home broadband users, providing them with one month of free internet data. This offer provides internet speeds of up to 200Mbps. The company introduced this as part of its Super Deal (a limited-time offer), giving users an additional one-month validity on their regular plan. Let's learn more about this amazing offer from Excitel.

1 Month free internet

This Super Deal from Excitel is applicable to a 3-month quarterly plan. This plan provides users with an additional one month of validity. Users can enjoy internet data at speeds of up to 200Mbps at a very low cost. This plan costs just Rs 530 per month (plus GST). This Excitel plan includes high-speed internet data and access to 15 OTT applications.

With this plan, users can enjoy free access to OTT apps like Distro TV, Fancode, Hungama Play, Shemaroo, and Shorts TV.

Other Excitel plans

The company also offers 100Mbps and 300Mbps recharge plans.

The company's 100Mbps plan costs Rs 667 per month and also comes bundled as a 3-month package.

Excitel's 300Mbps plan costs Rs 499 per month plus GST when purchased as a 12-month bundle. The 3-month bundle for the same speed costs Rs 816 per month plus GST.

The company offers 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month broadband plans. Each plan has a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit for internet usage of up to 3300GB.

Meanwhile, BSNL has unveiled an exciting, limited-time offer, running from October 18 to November 18: users who subscribe to the affordable annual recharge plan receive a six-month complimentary subscription to BiTV Premium, providing access to major OTT apps and over 500 live TV channels.

