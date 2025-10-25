Massive Rs 6,000 discount: Motorola's 5G phone with 5500mAh battery now available at steal Motorola has significantly reduced the price of its recently launched G96 5G smartphone, which features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

New Delhi:

Motorola has reduced the price of its recently launched G96 5G smartphone. The model, which features a powerful 5,500mAh battery and a sharp 32MP selfie camera, has received a significant price cut and is now available on Flipkart for Rs 6,000 less than its launch price.

Motorola G96 India pricing and availability

The Motorola G96 5G comes in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB.

Variant Launch Price Sale Price on Flipkart 8GB + 128GB Rs 20,999 Rs 15,999 (Starting Price) 8GB + 256GB Rs 22,999 Rs 17,999

The phone is available in four colour options: Ashleigh Blue, Dresden Blue, Orchid, and Green.

Motorola G96 key specifications

The G96 5G boasts premium features for its new, lower price point:

Display: It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 10-bit 3D curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1600 nits.

Processor and Storage: The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Software and Battery: It runs on Hello UI based on Android 15. Motorola is promising three years of security updates for the device. Powering the phone is a robust 5,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Durability: It also holds an IP68 rating, confirming its water and dust resistance.

Camera features

This affordable Motorola phone is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back:

Main Camera: A 50MP Sony Lytia 700C sensor that supports OIS (optical image stabilization).

Secondary Camera: An 8MP sensor.

Front Camera: A 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: BSNL launches must-have Rs 1,812 plan with free 6-month OTT and live TV bundle

iPhone 18 Series to reportedly feature Apple’s highly anticipated foldable smartphone