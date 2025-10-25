iPhone 18 Series to reportedly feature Apple’s highly anticipated foldable smartphone Apple is poised to enter the foldable phone market soon, bringing exciting news for consumers who have been eagerly awaiting its debut.

New Delhi:

Following the launch of the iPhone 17, anticipation for the next flagship series has already begun. Although those awaiting the iPhone 18 series know the new models are expected in 2026, details are now eagerly sought. A new claim from a tipster on Weibo suggests major changes are ahead.

It is being reported that Apple’s first foldable phone will debut as part of the iPhone 18 series. Furthermore, the new generation of iPhone models is expected to utilise a 2nm chipset. The standard model will likely feature the 2nm A20 chip, while the Pro models, including a horizontally folding iPhone variant, could potentially be equipped with the more powerful A20 Pro processor.

Apple’s first foldable: The iPhone 18 Fold

The iPhone 18 series is widely believed to mark Apple's initial entry into the folding phone market, finally meeting a long-standing demand from enthusiasts. Apple is rumoured to focus on a minimal crease design for the device, which may be called the iPhone Fold.

To maximize the screen area, the device is expected to use an LPTO+ flexible OLED display format. Its unfolded size is estimated to be comparable to that of an iPad Mini.

Processor upgrade: Transitioning to 2nm

The current flagship iPhone 17 series features the A19 and A19 Pro chipsets, which utilise a 3nm process. The iPhone 18 lineup is expected to include the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max, all incorporating the new, smaller 2nm architecture.

When to expect the iPhone 18 Series

While the estimated launch for Apple’s next-generation smartphone is 2026, the new form factor iPhone may arrive sometime between 2026 and 2028. A Chinese tipster recently claimed that the company might launch three new iPhone models over the next three years.

