BSNL launches must-have Rs 1,812 plan with free 6-month OTT and live TV bundle

New Delhi:

BSNL has unveiled an exciting new offer, providing a six-month subscription to BiTV Premium with its affordable annual recharge plan. This promotion gives users access to major OTT apps and over 500 live TV channels. The offer is valid from October 18th to November 18th. Additionally, the company is offering discounts on several other recharge plans.

BSNL's senior citizen Samman Plan details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited recently introduced this new annual plan under the name Senior Citizen Samman Plan.

For a price of just Rs 1812, users get a validity of 365 days. The plan includes:

Unlimited calling across India and free national roaming.

2GB of daily high-speed data.

100 free SMS messages daily.

Access to BiTV Premium for six months, which offers over 450 live TV channels and leading OTT applications.

Additional festive season offers

To celebrate the festive season, the company has announced discounts for its users. Customers who recharge their number with the company's Rs 199 plan or higher will receive an instant discount of 2.5 per cent. To avail this benefit, users must recharge their number through BSNL's Selfcare app or official website.

Furthermore, BSNL has also re-launched a Rs 1 offer (originally for August 15) with a validity of 30 days. Users can take advantage of this special offer between October 18 and November 18.

BSNL 5G rollout

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced that BSNL will be upgrading all of its 4G towers to 5G over the next six to eight months. This upgrade is set to greatly improve the network for users.

It's important to note that BSNL's 4G network has been created with the help of Indian companies, including C-DOT, Tejas Networks, and Tata Consultancy Services. This achievement is significant because it makes India one of only five countries in the world to have its own, fully developed telecom network built using local technology.

