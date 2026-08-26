Indian AI firm orders 9000 Nvidia chips for massive AI data centre in Hyderabad

New Delhi:

AM Intelligence is making a serious statement in India’s AI landscape. According to Bloomberg, the company just put down a binding order for about 9,000 of Nvidia’s new Vera Rubin systems—a massive investment by any standard. Backed by the same visionaries behind Greenko Group, the renewable energy giant, AM Intelligence will roll these Nvidia units out at its first AI data center in Hyderabad. They want the servers humming by next year.

Hyderabad AI facility to offer 200MW capacity

This is not just about one data center, though. AM Intelligence has its sights set on a 1GW compute-as-a-service platform that will stretch from India to the US, Finland, and Malaysia. The Hyderabad facility alone will deliver around 200MW of AI compute power right out of the gate and is part of a broader effort with over USD 8 billion earmarked for capital expenditure.

What kind of workloads are they targeting?

Some of the heaviest out there—think trillion-parameter AI models and advanced agentic AI applications. They also plan to support cloud-service providers, AI research outfits, and anyone building Indian-centric AI models. Apparently, a U.S.-based customer has already secured the initial capacity at the Hyderabad site, though AM Intelligence is keeping names under wraps.

Nvidia Vera Rubin systems to power AI workloads

Choosing Nvidia’s Vera Rubin systems shows just how ambitious this play is. Instead of simply offering the usual cloud infrastructure, AM Intelligence wants to deliver specialized AI computing muscle for customers who need serious horsepower—for training and deploying the next wave of sophisticated AI models. And they’re thinking globally. Thanks to India’s undersea cable connections, U.S. customers can tap into these resources with about 300 milliseconds of latency, which might surprise people who usually think of cloud as a local game.

Renewable energy could help reduce AI costs

Energy is always in focus with big data centers, especially for AI. Here’s where the Greenko connection pays off. AM Intelligence plans to lean hard on renewable energy, helping keep operating costs competitive. Mahesh Kolli, Greenko’s founder and president, keeps pointing out that energy pricing makes—or breaks—the economics of running these monster workloads. AM Intelligence believes this strategy will give them an edge, letting them offer AI computing at some of the lowest costs worldwide.

AM Intelligence targets 5GW by 2030

And they are just getting started. Hyderabad is step one. By 2030, they want to push total AI data center capacity to 5GW, with new facilities planned across India, Europe, and other international markets. They’re looking to fund this expansion with a mix of debt and equity, which could put them in a strong position as a heavyweight in the global AI infrastructure scene.

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