OpenAI takes on Nvidia with its first AI chip Jalapeo: Promises faster, more efficient AI

New Delhi:

OpenAI is stepping up its hardware game with the launch of Jalapeo, its own custom chip built with Broadcom. Jalapeo is not a general-purpose processor—it's crafted just for AI inference, which is the brain behind things like ChatGPT and those AI coding tools people use every day. OpenAI says Jalapeo handles more AI tasks with less power, and users get answers faster.

What is OpenAI's Jalapeo chip designed for?

OpenAI shaped the chip around exactly what its AI models need, not just generic computing. They put it to the test with big models like GPT-OSS 120B, DeepSeek R1, and Kimi K2.5 1T. Broadcom helped design the chip, but Celestica got involved too, handling the board systems and manufacturing side. OpenAI’s overall approach is to fine-tune every key piece—chip, software, memory, networking, everything—as a whole, not just try to upgrade one part at a time.

Jalapeo promises higher performance per watt

According to OpenAI, Jalapeo delivers up to 1.9 times more AI work for every watt of power compared to what they used before. Latency, or the time it takes to get a result, dropped by as much as 3.6 times—sometimes even four times faster for really interactive jobs. For services dealing with millions of requests, that means lower operating costs and better speed for customers.

OpenAI is not replacing Nvidia yet

But OpenAI is not ditching Nvidia anytime soon. Jalapeo is rolling out in small batches by the end of 2026, with bigger deployments in 2027. OpenAI is planning more custom chips, but they will keep working with Nvidia and other hardware companies. So, for now, Jalapeo is just one more piece in their tech stack, not a straight-up replacement for Nvidia’s GPUs.

OpenAI used AI during chip development

One interesting twist: OpenAI used its own AI to help design and optimise Jalapeo, which sped up the process. They went from design to manufacturing in just nine months. The big idea is for OpenAI to have more control from top to bottom—from the hardware running its AI models to the software and data-centre systems making it all work.

If Jalapeo lives up to expectations, OpenAI gets more power over cost, efficiency, and performance while still running side by side with Nvidia’s hardware—at least for now.

ALSO READ:

ChatGPT gets new Stickers feature: How to turn photos and ideas into custom stickers

OpenAI appoints Dali Rajic as new CRO, as ChatGPT adds more AI features: Know his roles and more

OpenAI launches new GPT-Live Voice models for more natural AI conversations