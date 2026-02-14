Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang cancels India visit; GPU maker to send delegation to India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi:

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, has cancelled his planned visit to India to attend the India AI Impact Summit, a senior government official said. “Nvidia has cancelled his visit due to some unavoidable circumstances, but it is sending a high-level delegation,” the official said, adding that the update came on Friday evening.

Nvidia is a key player in the global AI ecosystem, driven by its fast-processing GPU servers.

India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expo and opening ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit, scheduled in New Delhi from February 15–20, 2026. The summit is expected to bring together global heads of state and CEOs from firms including Google DeepMind, Anthropic, Adobe, Salesforce, Qualcomm, and FedEx.

India hopes the high-profile event will lead to a consensus declaration on key AI issues.

Focus on AI inclusion and democratisation

Host nation India expects the summit to build consensus on critical questions around Artificial Intelligence (AI), with a strong focus on inclusion and the democratisation of AI resources.

The participation of the United States and China is seen as significant, given their central roles in shaping the global AI discourse.

Consensus declaration a key goal

IT Secretary S. Krishnan said an important aim of the summit is “to get everyone on board,” adding that a consensus declaration would be a key outcome.

He noted that the focus has shifted from the first AI Summit, which primarily centred on AI safety, to the current edition, which emphasises impact and forward-looking benefits of AI.

According to him, the leaders’ declaration is expected to support the inclusion agenda and ensure greater democratisation of AI resources and access.

Summit objectives: Bridging the AI divide

Overall, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to: