8th Pay Commission WhatsApp scam: I4C warns government employees against malicious APK files

New Delhi:

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), the Home Ministry’s cyber security wing, has issued a warning to government employees regarding a new WhatsApp scam linked to the 8th Pay Commission. Cybercriminals are targeting employees by sending WhatsApp messages that claim to calculate revised salaries after the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. The scam involves persuading recipients to download a malicious APK file, which allows fraudsters to gain access to their mobile phones and drain their bank accounts within minutes.

I4C shared the alert through its official X handle under the Cyber Dost initiative.

How the WhatsApp APK scam works

According to I4C, government employees are receiving WhatsApp messages asking them to download an APK file to check their updated salary details under the 8th Pay Commission.

Once the APK file is installed, hackers gain control of the device. They then access banking information and withdraw money from victims’ accounts.

I4C clarified that no official information regarding salary, pension, or pay commission revisions is ever shared through APK files on WhatsApp.

Safety advisory issued by I4C

I4C has advised government employees to:

Ignore suspicious WhatsApp messages, emails, or phone calls related to salary revisions

Avoid downloading APK files from unknown or unverified sources

Remember that the government never sends .APK files via WhatsApp

Visit only the official website — https://8cpc.gov.in — for salary, pension, or pay commission-related information

Downloading APK files from unknown sources can be extremely dangerous and may compromise personal and financial data.

What are APK files?

APK (Android Package Kit) files are used to install applications on Android smartphones. While most users download apps from the Google Play Store, APK files allow manual installation of apps.

Android devices have a built-in security feature that blocks installation from unknown sources by default. Users must manually enable the “Unknown Sources” option in phone settings to install third-party APK files.

I4C has advised users to ensure that this option remains disabled to protect their devices from malware and financial fraud.

ALSO READ: Linking KYC to biometrics, Passport-based roaming among key measures to curb overseas cybercrime