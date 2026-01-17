Honor Magic 8 Pro Air battery confirmed: Magic 8 RSR Porsche design teased with external camera lens Honor has confirmed key features of the upcoming Magic 8 series ahead of its China launch on January 19. The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air will feature a 5500mAh battery and multiple RAM and storage options, while the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design model will debut with an external camera lens.

New Delhi:

Honor is about to launch two new smartphones in China by next week. The upcoming devices are the Magic 8 Pro Air and the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design. The company has already started to tease some of the big features, like battery size, camera details, design and storage options.

Magic 8 Pro Air: About the device

Start with the Magic 8 Pro Air, as posted on Weibo, it was confirmed that the device will be backed by a 5,500mAh “Qinghai Lake” battery. It is stated that the device comes with impressive energy density (917 Wh/L if you are into the numbers), but the real kicker is how slim and light the smartphone is, just 6.1 mm thick and a featherweight 155 grams.

For cameras, you will be getting a 1/1.3-inch main sensor, along with a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto, so zoom shots could look pretty sharp.

The handset will have four versions when it comes to RAM and storage:

12GB RAM with 256GB or 512GB of storage

16GB RAM with 512GB or 1TB storage variant

For colours, the device will be available in four colour options – Fairy Purple, Light Orange, Feather White, or Shadow Black.

Under the hood, the Magic 8 Pro Air will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Honour Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design

On the other hand, the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design clearly aims at the photo lovers. The company is showing off an external camera kit for it; there’s a telephoto extender and a grip, so it’s got a real camera vibe.

The lens supports CIPA 6.5-level image stabilisation and works with a 2.35x teleconverter, putting it in the same league as the Vivo X300 Pro, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and Oppo Find X9 Pro—phones that already play nice with extra camera gear.

You’ll find the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design in two colours: Moonstone and Slate.

This one maxes out at a massive 24GB of RAM, and Honor is giving it the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, so it’s the top dog for performance in this lineup.