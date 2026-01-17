Google now lets users change their Gmail address without losing data: Step-by-step guide Google started rolling out a feature that allows users to change their Gmail email address while keeping the same Google account. The update ensures all emails, data, and access to Google services remain intact, with the old address becoming an alias.

New Delhi:

Google just made it a lot easier to update your Gmail address. You do not need to create a brand-new account anymore; you can pick a different @gmail.com username and keep everything else exactly the same. Not everyone has access to this feature yet since Google is rolling it out in stages, but it is on the way.

Here’s how it works

When you change your Gmail address, your old email turns into an alias. So, emails sent to either your old or new address land in the same inbox. You can log in to Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Maps, and Play with either email. Nothing gets lost in the shuffle.

And don't worry!

Your emails, photos, files, messages, and account history all stay put. Google keeps your old address linked to you, so nobody else can grab it later.

But there are a few catches you will like to know about

Once you change your Gmail address, you cannot switch or delete the new one for a year. Each account gets three changes total, and you can have up to four Gmail addresses tied to your account. Also, some older things like events you made in Google Calendar ages ago, might still show your old email.

Some services might not play nice with a new address. If you use a Chromebook, sign in to apps with Google, or rely on Chrome Remote Desktop, check Google support docs before you make the switch.

Ready to change your Gmail address? Here's what you do:

1. Go to myaccount.google.com/google-account-email and sign in.

2. Click Personal info on the left.

3. Select Email, then pick Google Account email.

4. Under “Google Account email,” hit Change Google Account email.

If you don’t see the option, you’ll have to wait until it shows up for your account.

If it’s available, enter your new Gmail username (make sure nobody’s using it and you haven’t deleted it before), click Change email, confirm, and follow the prompts.

Once you are done, your new Gmail address becomes your main one. The old address sticks around as a backup, so you don’t miss a thing.