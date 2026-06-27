Cabo Verde secure historic knockout qualification in FIFA World Cup 2026, Uruguay face elimination

New Delhi:

In a major moment in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Cabo Verde has qualified for the knockout stages. Being one of the smallest teams in the tournament, many counted out Cabo Verde; however, against impossible odds, the side managed to put in exceptional showings.

Playing three games in the group stage, the side drew all three of their matches, managing to finish in second place in their group as they secured a spot in the round of 32 of the tournament. It is worth noting that Spain won the group with two wins and one draw in three matches.

Cabo Verde finished in second place, with Uruguay and Saudi Arabia finishing third and fourth. The side recently took on Saudi Arabia, where they played a 0-0 game, reaching the knockout stages of the tournament.

On the other hand, Uruguay took on Spain and took a red card, registering a 0-1 loss as Marcelo Bielsa’s side crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026. With qualification secured, Cabo Verde will be taking on defending champions Argentina in the round of 32. In what could be their final clash of the tournament, the side will hope to give it their all as they take on Argentina, who look to be in sublime form.

Marcelo Bielsa made it clear what he expected from his side

Before their clash against Spain, Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa took centre stage and demanded that his side be dynamic and watch out for star forward Lamine Yamal in the clash, who is one of the best players in world football currently.

“Do what we always do. Against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde we had ups and downs; what I want is for the team to be dynamic, to take the lead, and for us to be able to do so against a superior opponent to the previous two,” Bielsa was quoted as saying by Barca Blaugranes.

“He’s a game-changer. There will be arguments with the player who regularly faces him over position on the field. There will be help from the Uruguayan players to overshadow him because he’s a game-changer and a decisive player,” he said about Yamal.

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