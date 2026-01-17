Amazon India’s Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Live: Now with up to 80 per cent off across categories Amazon India has kicked off its Great Republic Day Sale 2026 with massive discounts across smartphones, electronics, fashion, home appliances, groceries and more. The sale features top brands, AI-powered shopping tools, Prime-only benefits and bank offers for Indian shoppers.

New Delhi:

Amazon India just kicked off its much-hyped Great Republic Day Sale 2026, and it’s exactly what everyone’s been waiting for. Think: big discounts on just about everything—smartphones, electronics, appliances, fashion, beauty, groceries, daily essentials, the works. Hop onto Amazon and you will see the deals everywhere.

All the top brands you know are here:

Apple

Samsung

OnePlus

Sony

LG

HP

Xiaomi

TCL

boAt

Skechers

L’Oréal Paris and plenty more products from different genre.

Offers on smartphones:

Let us talk about the smartphones, because, honestly, that’s what a lot of people are here for. Amazon’s slashing prices on some of the biggest names:

iPhone 17 Pro goes for Rs 1,25,400

iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 1,40,400

iPhone 17 Air at Rs 91,249

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G starts at Rs 23,999

OnePlus 15 at Rs 68,999

iQOO 15 at Rs 65,999

Additional offers:

You can stack on bank discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, and Amazon Pay Later too, so there are ways to save even more.

Offers on Electronics

Home entertainment’s getting a major upgrade, too. There are up to 65 per cent off on smart TVs from brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and TCL. QLED and Mini-LED TVs start at Rs 38,990.

Need a projector?

You can buy one at up to 75 per cent off. Headphones and earbuds (yes, even the expensive Sony and boAt ones) are marked down by as much as 70 per cent.

If you have been eyeing a new laptop or tablet, now’s the time. Laptops from ASUS, HP, Dell, and Lenovo are up to 45 per cent off, and gaming laptops start at Rs 72,990. Tablets are up to 50 per cent off, and smartwatches and fitness trackers are seeing discounts of up to 60 per cent.

Home appliances and electronics

On the home front, appliances and kitchen gear are at their lowest prices in a while. Washing machines and dishwashers are up to 50 per cent off. Refrigerators: 55 per cent off. Microwaves and chimneys: up to 65 per cent off. Cookware and other kitchen stuff are up to 50 per cenyt off, too.

Fashion and beauty

You could get 50–80 per cent off on leading brands like Levi’s, BIBA, Skechers, L’Oréal Paris, Casio, and American Tourister. Plus, there’s bonus cashback on prepaid orders and coupons on over 45 lakh styles if you love hunting for extra savings.

AI shopping tools during Republic Day sales

Amazon’s also rolling out some pretty cool AI shopping tools—Rufus, Lens AI, AI Review Highlights, and View in Your Room—to help make shopping smoother. Prime members get the best perks: extra savings, faster delivery, unlimited 5 per cent cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and early access to all the hottest deals.

Thinking about Prime?

Memberships in India start at Rs 1,499 per year for all the benefits, Rs 799 for Prime Lite, and Rs 399 for the Shopping Edition.

