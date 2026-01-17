Instagram expands Meta AI Reel translations to Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi Instagram has expanded its Meta AI-powered reel translation feature to five more Indian languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi. The update also brings Indian-script font support to Instagram Edits, improving content creation for regional-language users across India.

New Delhi:

Instagram, one of the globally leading photo and short-format video sharing platforms, is reportedly rolling out Meta AI-powered reel translations, which will support five regional Indian languages – Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi. The feature will be made more accessible and easier for communication for more users across the country.

This language update was first announced in November 2025, and it has started to roll out gradually across Meta platforms – Facebook and Instagram.

Meta AI Reel translation: Benefits

Meta AI reel translations are used to support limited languages like Hindi, English, Portuguese and Spanish. In the recent update, the platform has expanded Indian language support, which will help the content creators significantly reach a wider regional audience.

How will AI Reel translation work?

Meta said that the new translation feature will automatically convert spoken audio into Reels for Instagram and Facebook. AI will help you to change and use another language, and the best part is, the feature will not change the voice and will maintain the original tone and sound for authenticity.

The lip-sync feature in the new AI Reel Translation makes it look natural

When you enable the lip-sync option, it will align the translated audio with the creator’s mouth movements. This will create a better viewing experience and will make it appear as if the creator is speaking the viewer’s language.

Instagram stated that this is useful for creator-led videos and spoken-content reels.

Users get full control over AI translations

Instagram has emphasised transparency and user control with this feature. All AI-translated reels are clearly labelled ‘Translated with Meta AI’.

Viewers can turn translations on or off and can also choose to watch the original version by selecting the “Don’t translate” option in settings.

Instagram Edits gets Indian-script font support

Along with the reel translations, Instagram has also introduced Indian-script fonts in its Edits tool. Creators could now use Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts for captions and text in languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Assamese.

This update will remove the need for third-party apps and enable the creators to add native-language text directly within Instagram. Meta confirmed that the feature will start rolling out to Android users in the coming days.