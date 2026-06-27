India's Vision MAHASAGAR for Indian Ocean region back in focus as PM Modi visits Seychelles; know what it is

New Delhi:

India's Vision MAHASAGAR will be back in focus as Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his two-day visit to Seychelles on Saturday, during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Patrick Herminie on maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Seychelles' National Day, among other engagements.

A contingent of the Indian Armed Forces, along with two Indian Navy ships, will take part in the celebrations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The visit will reaffirm the strong and enduring friendship between India and Seychelles and reinforce the shared commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral ties across all sectors," the ministry said.

Describing Seychelles as a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, the MEA said the island nation occupies a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and its broader commitment to the Global South.

PM Modi's visit comes after the Seychelles President visited India in February, during which the two nations signed seven MoUs on climate resilience and renewable energy, digital transformation, ocean observation and maritime scientific research (including hydrography) among other sectors.

What is India's Vision MAHASAGAR?

MAHASAGAR is New Delhi's overarching maritime and strategic vision for the Global South, centred on mutual security, economic cooperation, and sustainable development.

The initiative positions India as a leading first responder and a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region, expanding its role beyond that of a regional power. It adopts a holistic approach by integrating maritime security with economic diplomacy, climate resilience, capacity building, and technological cooperation.

MAHASAGAR also seeks to strengthen the blue economy, supply chains, and infrastructure in African and Indian Ocean partner countries, enhancing regional resilience, fostering shared prosperity, and promoting collective stewardship of the maritime domain.

On February 10, 2026, senior officials from both countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace, stability and security in the Indian Ocean while reviewing ways to further strengthen defence cooperation.

They also welcomed the upcoming 12th edition of Exercise LAMITYE, the biennial joint military exercise conducted since 2001, highlighting the continuity and depth of their operational partnership.

India-Seychelles ties and maritime cooperation

India and Seychelles share deep historical ties dating back to the 1770s, when Indians were among the earliest recorded inhabitants of the islands under French rule. During the British colonial era, Seychelles was administered for a period from the Bombay Presidency, fostering trade and migration links and laying the foundation for the Indian diaspora within the country's Creole society.

Following Seychelles' independence in 1976, India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations. The participation of INS Nilgiri in the island nation's independence celebrations symbolised the beginning of a maritime partnership that continues to define bilateral ties.

India opened its diplomatic mission in Victoria in 1979, with its High Commissioner in Dar es Salaam initially accredited concurrently to Seychelles. Over the decades, relations have deepened through regular high-level exchanges and sustained political engagement.

Defence cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of the partnership. India has consistently supported Seychelles through customised military training, the supply of naval and air assets, transport platforms, and capacity-building initiatives for the Seychelles Defence Forces.

Also read: PM Modi to visit Seychelles this week as Guest of Honour for National Day celebrations