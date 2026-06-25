PM Modi to visit Seychelles this week as Guest of Honour for National Day celebrations: What's on agenda?

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Seychelles from June 27-29 to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the nation's National Day as the Guest of Honour. According to an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister will be travelling to the island nation following an invitation extended by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie.

According to the MEA, a contingent of the Indian defence forces, along with two Indian Navy ships, will participate in the celebrations.

Prime Minister Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015.

What's on PM Modi's agenda?

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold high-level discussions with President Herminie to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Furthermore, PM Modi is slated to address the Seychelles National Assembly and engage with members of the Indian diaspora.

"India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties. As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South," the MEA statement noted.

The Prime Minister's upcoming visit will reaffirm the robust and enduring friendship between the two nations, while reinforcing their joint commitment to elevate the bilateral partnership across all sectors, the MEA said.

Seychelles President visited India in February

The visit follows the Seychelles President's six-day State visit to India in February, during which President Herminie and PM Modi reviewed the comprehensive bilateral relationship and agreed to collaborate closely in the realm of digital transformation.

Acknowledging Seychelles' requirement to digitise governance to benefit its citizens, India committed to supporting the development of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), encompassing digital payment frameworks customised to the requirements of Seychelles.

Under the framework of the 'Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages' (SESEL) adopted by the two nations, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to remaining a dependable partner in Seychelles' national development journey, prioritising sustainability, defence, maritime security, capacity building, resilience and inclusive growth.

"Reaffirming their commitment to work closely to expand and intensify the people-centric development partnership between the two countries, India announced a 'Special Economic Package' of USD 175 million, which will include blended financial assistance of USD 125 million in a Rupee-denominated Line of Credit and USD 50 million in Grant assistance for development cooperation projects, capacity building for civilians and defence officials, maritime security, etc," the statement said.

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