Google Search works smarter with these hidden tricks: Smart tips

Google Search is a powerful tool which helps most people to get whatever they want to learn. For users, this search engine is the easiest to type a question into the search bar, and one could also fine-tune the results by using smart commands and filters.
No matter if you are a student, a shopper or a researcher, these five advanced Google Search tips will help you find relevant content faster and more efficiently, saving both time and effort.
1. Find PDFs and Documents instantly
- If you are searching for official reports, academic papers, or ebooks, you can simply use the filetype: operator.
- For example, typing Microsoft annual report 2024 filetype:pdf - tells Google to show only PDF results.
- This trick is ideal for students, researchers and professionals.
2. Remove unwanted results with a minus sign
- Refine your results by excluding irrelevant terms.
- Searching for Marketing strategy -social media, which will ensure you see only general marketing strategies, and not those that focus on social media.
- This filter will further help in keeping your search results relevant.
3. Search within a specific website
- To see results only from a trusted domain, use the site: operator.
- For instance, Tech site:Indiatvnews.com will only show tech-related content from the official website of India TV.
- This is considered to be a perfect way for niche research and avoiding misleading sources.
4. Set a price range when shopping
- If you are looking for products within a budget, then you have to make a specific plan.
- You may use two dots (..) between price points, like phones Rs 10000..Rs 15000, to filter the products within that range.
5. Use synonyms to widen your Google Search
- Add a tilde (~) before a word to include its synonyms in the search results.
- For example, healthy ~recipes may include dishes, meals, and cooking tips—not just recipe pages—making your search more comprehensive.
- You can further add fashion ~ designer wear.
Lastly, Google processes around 6 million searches every minute. With these smart search techniques, you can cut through the noise and get exactly what you need—fast.