Croma’s Mega Student Sale is live: Buy AI laptops, tablets and MacBooks at unbeatable prices: Check the offers

Croma, one of the leading and claimed to be trusted electronics retailers as well as an online store from the Tata Group, has reportedly announced its annual ‘Back to Campus’ campaign. The campaign aims at students, coders, gamers and creators who are looking for a new device- maybe a laptop, a tablet and more.

At present, the sale is running across the nation, and it is offering exclusive student bundles on laptops, accessories and tablets from the leading technology brands which are available in the country.

No matter if you need an AI-powered PC, a budget-friendly laptop, or a luxurious MacBook for creative tasks, this sale will provide a huge price cut, making the devices worth purchasing for your upgraded experience.

Best deals on Chrome sales

Featured offers:

MacBook Air M2: Starting at Rs 46,390 onwards with student discounts, exchange bonuses, and Rs 10,000 cashback Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G: Just Rs 3,849 per month AI Windows Laptops: Starting at Rs 55,990 with Microsoft Office and 24-month zero-cost EMI

Region-wise highlighting offers:

Metro cities: AI PCs from Rs 54,990 onwards with free mouse, antivirus and Noise Victor Watch Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore: Ryzen 5 laptops from Rs 39,990 onwards, along with other freebies Delhi NCR, Gujarat (Region 2), TN and Hyderabad: Intel i5 laptops from Rs 47,990 onwards Pan India: Ryzen 3 laptops from Rs 28,990 onwards, which will further be bundled with other accessories Other states, including UP, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab: Intel i3 laptops from Rs 32,990 Gaming laptops: Across metros and non-metros from Rs 52,990 onwards with gaming gear

Where to buy the new gadget?

These offers are available in-store at 560+ Croma outlets, which are available in 200+ cities across the country. Also, those who are seeking an online mode can visit the official website of Croma (www.croma.com).

With easy financing, bundled accessories and high-value exchange offers, students can kick off the academic year tech-ready and budget-smart.

Kindly note that all the prices mentioned are inclusive of exchange and bank offers. Terms and conditions apply.