Apple iPhone 16 gets Rs 12000 price cut at Vijay Sales, ahead of iPhone 17 launch With the iPhone 17 launch expected in September, prices of the iPhone 16 have seen a major cut. Vijay Sales is offering a massive discount of up to Rs 12,000, bringing the starting price down to Rs 67,990, including bank offers.

New Delhi:

This year is all about the buzzing speculations for the upcoming iPhone 17 series, which is scheduled to launch in September 2025. But just ahead of the launch, Apple fans can still get their hands on last year’s popular iPhone 16 series, which has received a major price drop and is significantly offered at Vijay Sales, one of the leading electronics retailers in the country. Unlike Amazon or Flipkart, the best deal is currently offline and exclusive.

Huge savings with bank and exchange offers

The iPhone 16 was launched at a price tag of Rs 79,900 for its base model (with 128GB storage). At Vijay Sales, it is now listed at Rs 71,990, with an additional Rs 4,000 discount available on select bank cards. This brings the effective price down to just Rs 67,990.

Shoppers can also take advantage of:

EMI starting from Rs 3,179/month

Exchange offers, making the phone even more affordable when trading in an old device

Apple iPhone 16: Features at a glance

Despite the price drop, the iPhone 16 continues to offer premium features, including:

It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display It is powered by an A18 Bionic chipset for high performance It comes with 6GB RAM and up to 512GB storage Dual rear cameras: 48MP main shooter and 12MP ultra-wide shooter 12MP front shooter for video calls and selfies Apple comes with an Action Button for camera access Apple Intelligence (AI) features have also added value to the device

Where can to buy the iPhone 16 at a discounted price?

This is a must to mention that the device is not available on any random e-commerce platform like Flipkart or Amazon. The offer is only available on Vijay Sales, the go-to destination for this massive price drop.

With iPhone 17’s arrival just around the corner, this could be the perfect time to upgrade at a discounted price.