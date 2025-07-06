Advertisement
3-Star versus 5-Star AC: Which one should you buy in 2025? Complete comparison of power, price and performance

This guide helps Indian buyers compare performance, power consumption, cost-effectiveness, and practical factors like room size and usage pattern, so you can make an informed AC purchase in 2025.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Its humidity is at its peak, and if you are planning to get an air conditioner right now, then here are a few things you need to know. And if you are also confused between a 3-star and a 5-star air conditioner, then this article is for you. This in-depth guide will help you break down the key differences in energy efficiency, initial cost, electricity consumption and long-term savings as per the budget, room size, and usage pattern. 

Whether you're cooling a small room or facing intense summer heat, knowing how much each AC consumes and saves can help you make the smartest decision.

3-Star vs 5-Star AC: Comparison you must read

What do star ratings mean?

Star ratings by India’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) indicate how much electricity an AC consumes. A 5-star AC is the most energy-efficient, while a 3-star AC consumes more electricity for the same level of cooling. These ratings are especially important for long-term electricity bill savings.

Power consumption: How much will it affect your bill?

  • 3-Star AC (1.5 ton): around 1.5 kWh/hour
  • 5-Star AC (1.5 ton): around 1.2 kWh/hour

Using an AC for 8 hours a day can mean a monthly difference of Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 in electricity bills.

Cooling performance: Do both cool the same?

When we speak of the machine system, both the ACs are efficient enough. However, 5-star ACs (especially inverter models, which are available in the market) will have the ability to cool faster and maintain a consistent room temperature by adjusting the compressor speed. This also reduces power spikes and saves more energy.

Cost vs savings: Is a 5-star AC worth it?

  • 3-Star ACs are Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 cheaper upfront
  • 5-Star ACs save Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per year on electricity

If you use your AC 6–8 hours daily, a 5-star model pays for itself within 3–5 years

What type of AC is best for your room?

Window ACs are good for small or medium-sized rooms, and a 3-star is fine for light usage.

Split ACs are considered better for cooling and energy efficiency. Hence, you must go for a 5-star if used frequently.

Inverter AC can adjust speed based on room temperature, which is available in both 3-star and 5-star versions.

Usage pattern and climate impact

  1. Hot Cities in India, like Delhi, Jaipur and Nagpur, need a good cooling machine, so a 5-star AC could suffice.
  2. Mild Weather cities like Bangalore, Shimla and more do not need much cooling, as their weather is moderate. So, a 3-star AC is enough.
  3. For those who use ACs heavily, for almost 8+ hours, a 5-star may pay off.
  4. For light or occasional AC users, a 3-star machine is a cost-effective

Average power consumption calculator

To estimate your AC’s power usage, this is how you will have to calculate:

  • (Wattage/1000) × Hours per day × Days per month = Total units consumed

For example:

  • 1500W × 8 hrs × 30 days/1000 = 360 kWh/month

Make an informed choice for buying your AC

It is that simple to choose- if you are a light AC user, who is staying in place with moderate temperature, then you may opt for a 3-star AC- they could fit as per the price point and occasional usage. 

On the other hand, if you are a heavy user, pick a 5-star AC if you stay in a hot region. For long-running hours of usage, the savings could be substantial, not only for your wallet but for your environment too.

Inputs from Voltas

