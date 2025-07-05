Free Fire is back in India! Relaunch confirmed and first esports event set to start from July 13 Garena’s Free Fire game is officially returning to India after being banned since 2022. Free Fire India confirmed the relaunch and announced the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025, an esports event running from July 13 to September 28 with a prize pool of Rs 1 crore.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire, one of the most popular battle royale games, which was banned in India in February 2022, is reportedly making a comeback. After multiple delays and speculations over the past two years, Free Fire India has officially confirmed its return to the nation through an official announcement on social media.

Free Fire unbanned after 3.5 years, plans for a grand entry

The return of the popular Free Fire game is expected to significantly boost India’s mobile gaming industry, especially in the competitive e-sports sector.

Free Fire Max India Cup 2025: What and when is it?

To celebrate the relaunch and a major comeback, Garena is also organising the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025. This mega e-sports event will be held between July 13 and September 28, with a whopping Rs 1 crore prize pool.

It marks the first official tournament for Free Fire in India since its ban.

(Image Source : GARENA)Garena

Gamers who have continued playing Free Fire Max for years will be able to enjoy the opportunity to participate in this new event and showcase their skills on a national level.

Why does the return of the Free Fire game matter for Indian gamers?

Before the ban (in February 2022), the popular Free Fire game had a huge user base (mobile gamers) and a well-established e-sports ecosystem in India.

The news of its return will not only bring back a popular game to its fan base, but it will reopen competitive opportunities for players, content creators, and streamers across the country.

According to Sensor Tower’s FY 2024-25 Mobile Gaming Report, India led the world with 8.45 billion mobile game downloads, highlighting the country's massive gaming potential.

What’s next?

While previous relaunch plans in August 2023 and September 5 were postponed, this is the first official confirmation of Free Fire’s relaunch. The Free Fire Max India Cup serves as both a celebration and a launchpad for the game’s second innings in India.

With Rs 1 crore on the line, players can expect intense competition and possibly the rise of new gaming stars in the Indian e-sports landscape.