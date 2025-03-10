Google Search honoured India's ICC Champions Trophy triumph in unique way Google uniquely celebrated the Indian cricket team's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian team made history by winning the Champions Trophy three times, the most by any team.

India reportedly made history by triumphing in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. After a thrilling final at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9, the team defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets, marking their first Champions Trophy win in 12 years. The victory sparked celebrations among Indian cricket fans both domestically and internationally. In its distinctive style, Google acknowledged this achievement with a special animation.

It was noted that Google often creates doodles to commemorate special events, and in this instance, it added an animation to its search results that celebrated the ICC Champions Trophy win. When users searched for "ICC Champions Trophy" or "India Vs New Zealand," colourful fireworks appeared on their screens, accompanied by an animated representation of India's flag with the message "India are champions."

(Image Source : GOOGLE SEARCH)ICC Champions Trophy Google Search

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also extended his congratulations to the Indian team for their success in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. According to a post on X, Nadella praised Team India for their remarkable victory over New Zealand in the final, specifically commending team captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batsman Virat Kohli for their outstanding performances.

Additionally, Arvind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, reportedly shared a post predicting India’s victory in the Champions Trophy final. His AI tool had forecasted that India would win either by 25 to 35 runs or by 4 wickets. Perplexity AI, which supports DeepSeek AI, is known for providing reasoning-based answers in real time.

