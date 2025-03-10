Airtel shocks Vi and BSNL, allows its users to use unused data on weekends Airtel's new pack allows users to carry over unused data from weekdays to weekends. With this plan, Airtel joins other telecom operators that offer a weekend data rollover feature.

Airtel, one of India’s largest telecom operators, has introduced a new Rs 59 recharge plan aimed at users who struggle to make the most of their daily data allowance during the weekdays. This plan offers a data rollover feature, allowing users to carry over any unused data from Monday to Friday for use on weekends. With this launch, Airtel joins other telecom operators in the country that provide data rollover benefits.

Airtel’s new Rs 59 recharge plan

Under Airtel's data rollover facility, users who opt for the Rs 59 plan can utilise their leftover weekday data on Saturdays and Sundays. Any unused daily data from eligible plans, accumulated throughout the week, will be available for use on the following weekend.

However, it’s important to note that if this accumulated data isn’t used by midnight at the end of Sunday, it will expire, marking the beginning of a new accumulation cycle on Monday.

According to a report from Telecom Talk, this plan is accessible to all Airtel subscribers who are active on unlimited voice packs that include daily data benefits. Notably, Airtel has not included the weekend rollover feature with these unlimited plans; instead, it has been offered as an add-on. This allows subscribers to enable the feature when they purchase the pack.

However, it's worth mentioning that this plan is currently available exclusively for prepaid subscribers in Haryana and the North East. Airtel may extend this plan to other regions across the country soon, but as of now, there’s no confirmed information regarding a wider rollout. It seems the company is initially testing this data pack in select areas and may or may not choose to expand it in the future.

