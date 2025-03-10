Motorola Edge 50 Fusion gets Holi offer, now available for less than Rs 22,500 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G is currently available at a significant discount. Amazon has reduced the price of the 256GB model, allowing customers to purchase it at its lowest price ever.

Motorola has made a remarkable resurgence in the Indian smartphone market over the past couple of years. The company has launched several impressive smartphones across various segments, from budget-friendly options to midrange and flagship devices. If you're considering a new smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G is well worth your attention, especially with its current heavy discount offer.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G stands out as a premium smartphone that delivers flagship features at an affordable price. If you're in the market for a device that will last you four to five years, this could be an excellent choice. It boasts substantial RAM, ample storage, and a 50MP primary camera sensor.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G discount

Currently listed on Amazon for Rs 37,999, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G is available at a fantastic discount of 38 percent. Thanks to this promotion, you can snag it for only Rs 23,480, saving over Rs 14,000 right off the bat.

In addition to this flat discount, Amazon is rolling out various other offers that can help you save even more. You can take advantage of instant discounts of up to Rs 1,000 with selected bank cards, along with a cashback offer of up to Rs 704.

Additionally, Amazon is providing an exchange offer that can go up to Rs 18,950 when purchasing the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G. This means you can save a significant amount by trading in your old phone. Keep in mind that the final exchange value will depend on the working condition and appearance of your old device. If you're eligible for the full exchange value, you could effectively purchase the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G for as low as Rs 4,530.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G comes with an IP68 rating, ensuring that the phone is protected against water damage.

It features a stunning 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Out of the box, this smartphone runs on Android 14 and is upgradable.

For performance, it houses a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

You can opt for up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of photography, you’ll find a dual camera setup on the rear, featuring 50MP + 13MP sensors, along with a robust 32MP front camera perfect for selfies and video calls.

To keep the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G up and running, a powerful 5000mAh battery is included, accompanied by fast charging support of up to 68W.

