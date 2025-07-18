Advertisement
  3. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 18: Free in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for today, giving players a fresh opportunity to unlock exclusive in-game items like weapon skins, characters, and more. These time-limited codes are available for the first 500 users and can be redeemed via Garena’s official rewards website.

Free Fire
Free Fire Image Source : Garena
New Delhi:

Garena, a company behind the popular battle royale game named Free Fire Max, has released its redeem codes for the day, and in today’s article, we are sharing only the active codes, which will help you win several freebies to enhance your in-game experience. These redeem codes are 12-character alphanumeric keys which will enable players to claim premium rewards in Free Fire Max without spending diamonds. These codes will enable the players to redeem free rewards, which will include gun skins, emotes, costumes and more.

Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for July 18

Here are the latest codes which have been released for today. Players need to be quick as these codes will last for the first 500 users only:

  1. X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W  
  2. Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I  
  3. U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F  
  4. A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K  
  5. M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A  
  6. P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E  
  7. V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F  
  8. H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W  
  9. B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G  
  10. F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N  
  11. R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A  
  12. T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S  
  13. E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O  
  14. N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q  
  15. D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z  

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes?

  1. Visit the official Rewards Redemption site: reward.ff.garena.com
  2. Log in with your account (Facebook, Apple ID, Google, etc.)
  3. Paste the code in the text box and click ‘Confirm’
  4. Rewards will appear in your in-game mail within 24 hours

Note: Guest accounts are not eligible for code redemption.

Free Fire Max: Why is it popular in India?

Since the original Free Fire was banned, Free Fire Max has gained immense popularity, becoming one of the favorite game among Indian mobile players for its high-end graphics, and optimized performance. These redemption codes add even more excitement, offering a chance to gain premium loot for free.

What can you unlock with Free Fire Max redeem codes?

By redeeming the daily codes, players quill be able to unlock a variety of exciting rewards, including:

  1. Rebel Academy outfits and other exclusive premium costumes
  2. Revolt Weapon Loot Crates are packed with powerful gear
  3. Diamond Vouchers for free in-game purchases
  4. Temporary power-ups and unique cosmetic upgrades

These rewards not only enhance the visual appeal of the game but also give players a tactical edge, helping them improve their skills and gain an advantage over opponents during intense battles.

