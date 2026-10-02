From Machchhar to Hathi, and Ghoda: The exceptional story of Gujarati surnames behind Captain Smit's valour

Captain Smit Machchhar became a hero across the world after the Indian pilot helped avert what could have been a catastrophic disaster on a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Machchhar, a Mumbai-born Indian pilot, was the captain of flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30.

The Boeing 737 was carrying 174 people, according to Israeli officials. About two-and-a-half hours into the flight, the aircraft suddenly plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft dropping from around 34,000 feet to roughly 15,000-16,000 feet.

An emergency squawk code was subsequently transmitted, followed by the 7500 code used to indicate unlawful interference.

But as his bravery drew international attention, another detail about him also sparked curiosity in India: his unique surname, Machchhar, the Gujarati and Hindi word for mosquito.

The surname, however, is not an oddity or a nickname attached to the pilot.

Machchhar is an established Gujarati surname, found among communities including Nagar Brahmins and Lohanas. Gujarat also has a distinctive tradition of surnames that are derived from animals, birds or insects. Names such as Hathi (elephant), Ghoda (horse), Mankad/Mankodi (associated with a bug), Popat (parrot), Vagh (tiger), Sinh (lion), Shiyal (jackal) and Machchhar (mosquito) have been documented in Gujarati naming traditions.

That tradition has now found an extraordinary contemporary association in Captain Smit Machchhar, whose actions aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 have earned praise from Indian and Israeli leaders and extensive coverage in international media.

The incident that made Machchhar a hero

The crisis began inside the cockpit when the Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar with an axe. According to reports, Machchhar suffered multiple stab wounds and eventually collapsed on the cockpit floor.

But while seriously injured, he realised that the aircraft was descending and that the passengers were in grave danger.

Machchhar later described the moment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his hospital bed. He said his years of flying experience allowed him to sense what was happening even after he had fallen to the floor. He told Modi that he made a "last push" to reach the cockpit door and open it, despite still being attacked.

"I was fighting for my life," Machchhar said, explaining that he knew the passengers could die if he did not get up.

Opening the cockpit door proved critical. Passengers and crew rushed in and helped overpower and restrain the co-pilot. A passenger who was a plumber, Yaniv Hayoun, reportedly pulled up the aircraft's controls as the plane was descending, while a dentist among the passengers attended to the injured captain.

The aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia, and all passengers and crew were accounted for.

The dramatic sequence turned Machchhar into an international figure almost overnight. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the Indian captain as a hero and said his actions helped save the lives of the 174 people aboard the aircraft. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also publicly praised Machchhar for his courage and quick thinking.

The fascinating story behind the 'mosquito' surname?

The interest in Machchhar's surname has led to renewed attention on Gujarat's distinctive surname traditions. The surname is found among Nagar Brahmins as well as Lohanas.

A 1942 study of Gujarati surnames by Professor Vinodini Nilkanth, Gujarati Atakono Itihas, examined how family names developed from occupations, places, personal characteristics and nicknames. The study offered multiple possible explanations for some surnames and cautioned against treating folklore or an obvious modern meaning as definitive etymology.

In the case of Machchhar, possibilities discussed include an evolution from "matsar", a word associated with jealousy or envy; an association with a place where mosquitoes were particularly common.

Another important explanation concerns geography. Some Gujarati surnames that appear to describe animals are believed to have developed from the names of villages or places. The tradition includes names such as Ghoda, Hathi, Mankad and Mankodi, while other Gujarati surnames developed from towns and regions associated with ancestral families.

This makes the apparent meaning of a surname an unreliable guide to its actual historical origin.

A wider Gujarati tradition

The phenomenon extends beyond Machchhar. Gujarati surname lists include names associated with animals and birds such as Hathi, Ghoda, Vagh, Sinh, Shiyal, Kag, Hans and Popat, alongside names such as Mankad and Mankodi.

Within the Nagar community, some sources specifically identify Hathi, Ghoda, Mankad, Mankodi and Machchhar among surnames associated with sections of the community.

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