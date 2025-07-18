Google introduces AI summaries in Discover feed: Details Google has introduced AI-generated summaries in its Discover feed, replacing traditional headlines and providing a brief overview of trending lifestyle topics, such as sports and entertainment.

New Delhi:

Google has started to integrate AI-generated news summaries into its Discover feed. The news stream is available via the Google Search app on both Android and iOS platforms. Instead of showing the traditional headlines and snippets, the feed will now present short AI-created summaries along with the logos of the publications.

What does the new feature look like?

Users can see the AI summary along with the logo of a media house in the top-left corner. Tapping on the overlapping icons reveals a ‘More’ button, enabling the readers to view a list of linked articles from various publishers.

Each summary starts with a three-line preview, and users can tap on ‘See more’ to expand the content. Furthermore, Google displays a cautionary note stating that ‘AI-generated content can make mistakes’, indicating a layer of transparency.

Currently available in the US only

While not every news story is being summarised by AI, Google has confirmed to TechCrunch that the rollout is limited to users in the United States for now. The summaries primarily focus on lifestyle, sports, and entertainment topics.

Google says this will help users decide more quickly which articles are worth clicking, improving browsing efficiency.

Publishers sound the alarm over traffic loss

While users may find AI summaries useful for skimming through news, the publishing industry is concerned. With readers consuming summaries directly in Discover, many might skip visiting the actual websites.

According to The Economist, citing Similarweb, global search traffic dropped by 15% YoY in June 2025, further fuelling debates on how AI is impacting digital publishing revenue and content visibility.

What else is changing in Discover?

Apart from AI summaries, Google is also experimenting with bullet-pointed story previews beneath some headlines. However, unlike AI summaries, these previews do not carry any AI-generated label, making it harder to differentiate between human-curated and AI-written snippets.

Google’s step towards AI summaries in Discover reflects the tech industry’s growing push to use generative AI for content aggregation. While users benefit from faster information access, it poses a serious threat to digital media outlets that rely on site visits for revenue.