5 things not to do on YouTube if you want to gain more likes and followers If you want real likes and long-term success on YouTube, avoid common mistakes like clickbait, stolen content, and inconsistent uploads. Follow platform guidelines, stay original, and deliver quality content for the Indian audience.

YouTube has become a full-time career option for many creators in India as well as other parts of the world. From vloggers and gamers to educators and entertainers, everyone is using the popular and oldest video-sharing platform. But, with so many people running in the race to be that perfect podcaster, getting views is not an easy task, and gaining some real likes and loyal subscribers takes immense discipline and consistency, along with the right practices to be followed on the platform.

In today’s time, to gain traction, YouTubers have to post content regularly, with the right edits, and decent content. But many Indian YouTubers are unknowingly making several mistakes that are harming their credibility, resulting in their chances of genuine engagement.

If you are serious about building an authentic audience on YouTube, then here are five things you must avoid instantly.

1. Do not use misleading thumbnails or clickbait titles

Using flashy thumbnails and exaggerated titles may give you a temporary spike in views, but might reduce the trust of the platform as well as the users over time. Indian viewers are getting smarter every day and can easily spot any clickbait content which are being posted on the platform.

If your content does not match the thumbnail or title, viewers may leave the videos earlier than expected. This may affect the watch time and ranking on the platform too.

YouTube’s algorithm focuses on rewarding honest engagement and not false promises.

2. Avoid copy-pasting viral content

It might be tempting and many ‘copying the viral reels or re-uploading them on their channel, but YouTube’s copyright rules are very strict.

If you are using someone else’s content without permission, your channel might get a strike or even a permanent ban.

Video creators might use their unique twist on trending topics.

Use YouTube’s ‘remix’ or ‘shorts’ feature responsibly to stay safe and original.

3. Don’t ignore Community Guidelines and monetisation rules

India has a diverse audience with different language preferences (as per the state), and YouTube expects the creators to follow community guidelines strictly.

Content with hate speeches, misleading health advice, violent content or adult themes is strictly prohibited, and the platform suggests not to upload anything of that sort, or they may get a strike or a ban.

Breaking the YouTube rules (even unknowingly) may result in demonetising or removal instantly.

It is suggested to read the platform's monetisation policies, especially if you are applying for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP).

4. Do not constantly beg for likes and subscriptions.

Yes, it is fine if you ask your audience to ‘like and subscribe’, but do not sound pushy. If you’re doing it repeatedly or forcefully, it can feel desperate, and YouTube might send a strike, too.

Indian viewers appreciate natural and respectful reminders, so instead of asking, focus on creating value-driven content which will make people want to engage.

5. Do not upload inconsistent or poor-quality content

YouTube's algorithm favours those who upload videos regularly. Also, content creators must note that if the audio is unclear, the lighting is poor, or the content feels rushed, viewers are less likely to return to the video or the page.

One must invest in a basic mic to create original content with original audio, along with natural light and edit the videos neatly to gain traction.

Always remember, consistency is the key to building loyal subscribers in India’s competitive creator space.

At the end, we all know that becoming a successful YouTube creator in India is not just about going viral, but it is about building trust and authenticity over time.

Stay updated with YouTube’s changing policies, listen to your audience’s feedback, and focus on creating original, valuable content. Also, you must avoid shortcuts, and you will definitely find your authentic likes, views, and subscriber base growing steadily.