Jio’s most affordable OTT broadband plan under Rs 600: Full list of free apps inside

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom and broadband service provider, is offering one of its most value-packed fibre broadband plans at just Rs 599 per month (plus taxes). While Jio’s base broadband plan starts at Rs 399, the Rs 599 plan is said to stand out because of the number of OTT benefits which come bundled with it- this makes it a great choice for families and entertainment lovers in a household.
Here is everything you need to know about the fibre broadband plan, which is available for users:
Rs 599 plan: Speed and streaming benefits
The Jio Rs 599 broadband plan provides:
- It offers a 30 Mbps speed
- It comes with 3.3TB of monthly data for JioFiber users
- About 1TB of data for Jio AirFiber users (in non-fibre areas)
- OTT benefits come bundled at no extra cost
Although some users might feel that this plan is slightly higher than the existing basic plan, which costs Rs 399, the extra Rs 200 in the updated plan gives access to a wide variety of content, claims Jio.
Free OTT subscriptions worth hundreds
This broadband plan includes free access to 12+ OTT platforms, including:
- Disney+ Hotstar
- Lionsgate Play
- ShemarooMe
- ETV Win
- Eros Now
- SunNXT
- Hoichoi
- SonyLIV
- ZEE5
- ALTBalaji
- Discovery+
Also, the customers will further get live TV channels on demand, making it a complete entertainment package. But the above OTT services will enable the customers to consume best content without paying any extra cost- but, within the region.
Want more speed for broadband? You may opt for a 100 Mbps plan
- For the users who need faster speeds, Jio is offering a Rs 899 recharge plan that offers 100 Mbps speed, along with the same OTT benefits.
- Both plans are available with long-term options of 6 months or 12 months. Jio is currently offering a free JioHome trial to its new customers as well.