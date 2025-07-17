Jio’s most affordable OTT broadband plan under Rs 600: Full list of free apps inside Reliance Jio’s Rs 599 broadband plan offers a perfect mix of affordability and entertainment. With 30 Mbps speed and 3.3TB data, it also includes free subscriptions to 12+ OTT platforms like JioCinema, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and more.

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom and broadband service provider, is offering one of its most value-packed fibre broadband plans at just Rs 599 per month (plus taxes). While Jio’s base broadband plan starts at Rs 399, the Rs 599 plan is said to stand out because of the number of OTT benefits which come bundled with it- this makes it a great choice for families and entertainment lovers in a household.

Here is everything you need to know about the fibre broadband plan, which is available for users:

Rs 599 plan: Speed and streaming benefits

The Jio Rs 599 broadband plan provides:

It offers a 30 Mbps speed

It comes with 3.3TB of monthly data for JioFiber users

About 1TB of data for Jio AirFiber users (in non-fibre areas)

OTT benefits come bundled at no extra cost

Although some users might feel that this plan is slightly higher than the existing basic plan, which costs Rs 399, the extra Rs 200 in the updated plan gives access to a wide variety of content, claims Jio.

Free OTT subscriptions worth hundreds

This broadband plan includes free access to 12+ OTT platforms, including:

Disney+ Hotstar Lionsgate Play ShemarooMe ETV Win Eros Now SunNXT Hoichoi SonyLIV ZEE5 ALTBalaji Discovery+

Also, the customers will further get live TV channels on demand, making it a complete entertainment package. But the above OTT services will enable the customers to consume best content without paying any extra cost- but, within the region.

