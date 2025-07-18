Top 10 countries with the fastest internet in 2025: Speed rankings and real-life example Here’s a list of countries’ average download speed and how long it would take to download a standard 1GB Netflix video. These stats help you understand where your country stands and what kind of experience you can expect online.

New Delhi:

The world’s internet landscape has been evolving rapidly with each passing month. Countries which has advanced infrastructure and fibre-optic networks are heading towards the download speeds. As per Cable.co.uk’s Worldwide Broadband Speed League 2025, here is the list of the top ten countries with the fastest average download speeds worldwide.

Let’s take a closer look at their speeds and see how long it would take to download a 1GB Netflix video (approx. 720p) in each country.

As per the recent report, here is the list of the top ten countries which provide the fastest internet in 2025 (up to July):

Topping the chart is Singapore, which comes with a 278.4 Mbps speed, and it is capable of downloading an average 1GB Netflix video in around 29 seconds. Second is Hong Kong, with 273.0 Mbps internet speed, which is capable of downloading a Netflix video in around 30 seconds. Monaco stands in the third position, with 261.5 Mbps internet speed, which is capable of downloading a Netflix video in 31 seconds. Fourth is Switzerland, which comes with 234.3 Mbps internet speed, capable of downloading a Netflix video in 34 seconds. Then comes Denmark, in the fifth position, which has 229.1 Mbps internet speed, and it is capable of downloading around a Netflix video in around 35 seconds. Sixth is South Korea, with 224.7 Mbps internet speed, and it is capable of downloading a Netflix video in 36 seconds easily. Seventh is Romania, which comes with 218.8 Mbps of internet speed, and it is capable of downloading a Netflix video in around 37 seconds. Eighth is France, which supports 213.6Mbps internet speed, which is capable of downloading a Netflix video in 38 seconds easily. Ninth is Thailand, which is capable of downloading a Netflix video in 39 seconds, with 205.9 Mbps of internet speed. Tenth is the United States, which has 201.3 Mbps internet speed, which is capable of downloading a Netflix video in 41 seconds.

Note that the above stat is from cable.co.uk’s Worldwide Broadband Speed League 2025

And the results are based on over 1.3 billion speed tests, which were conducted worldwide from January 2025 to June 2025.

Netflix video download test: Where does India stand in the list?

India is ranked at 78th position worldwide and has a speed of 56.2 Mbps (average); the same download may take over 2 minutes. There are countries with <10 Mbps speed (like some parts of Africa), which could take more than 15 minutes of download time for a GB video.

As the digital content is getting heavier and the work-from-anywhere culture is growing with the passing time, faster internet is more than a luxury for the users, and it is a necessity in the present time.

These rankings not only reflect global connectivity progress but also hint at the digital divide that still exists in many parts of the world.