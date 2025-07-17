Google Pixel 10 series launch confirmed for August 20: Big AI upgrades, Pixel Watch 4, Android 16 and more Google Pixel 10 series will take place on August 20, and the event is expected to unveil the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, the new Fold model, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, Android 16, and new AI-powered features.

New Delhi:

Google has officially announced the Made by Google 2025 event which is set for August 20. The event will take place in New York and the keynote will start at 10 AM PST (which is around 10:30 PM IST). It will be livestreamed on YouTube and the tech giant will unleash a number of devices under teh Pixel 10 series, along with a host of new AI-powered gadgets and Android updates- which is said to be the main highlights.

Google Pixel 10 series: Upgraded hardware, smarter software

Google will be unveiling multiple smartphones under the series, like:

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold (long-awaited foldable)

While the overall design is said to remain familiar (similar to the other existing Pixel devices, which are already there in the market), the major key upgrades are going to be inside the phone (software).

The phones will be powered by a new Tensor G5 chipset, which is made by TSMC, and it is expected to come with improved performance, thermal management power efficiency- amongst the few upgrades.

Android 16 to debut on August 20

In the upcoming event, Google is expected to launch Android 16 as well. The tech giant will introduce a fresh Material 3 Expressive design, AI-powered widgets, better customisation and smarter features that personalise the phone experience further.

Pixel Watch 4: Two sizes, better battery

The new Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be unleashed in two size variants, claiming to offer more comfort for the users. The new smartwatch may come with an improved battery life, enhanced fitness tracking and new health monitoring tools, which will make the wearable more competitive in the smartwatch market.

Pixel Buds 2a: Budget-friendly with AI boost

Google will also introduce the Pixel Buds 2a, which aims to offer quality audio, improved Google Assistant integration, and strong connectivity, all at a more affordable price.

Charging accessories and surprise launches are expected

The company will also unleash new charging accessories which have been designed for the Pixel ecosystem. The new charging accessories are expected to feature faster charging, compact designs or AI-powered power management.

Google has further hinted at ‘more’ surprises, which will possibly be unveiled at the event, including new Nest devices or an ambient computing advancement.

What more can to expect?

With the launch of the Pixel 10 series, Android 16, along with multiple accessories, the Made by Google 2025 event claims to showcase some promising technology for smartphones, along with AI-driven hardware and software.