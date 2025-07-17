Advertisement
  3. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 17: Free diamonds, skins and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for July 17, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive items such as diamonds, skins, outfits, and loot crates. These codes are valid for a limited time and have a daily redemption cap.

Free Fire
Free Fire Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, a popular battle royale game for Indian mobile gaming fans, has come up with a new set of in-game codes, which will enable players to redeem a number of gifts. The game developers have been rolling out fresh redeem codes daily, which are in alphanumeric format, and they help in unlocking exclusive in-game rewards like weapon skins, diamond vouchers, loot crates, limited-time outfits and more.

These codes result in more engagement daily, and give opportunity for Free Fire Max players to enhance their inventory without spending any extra money during gameplay. However, these codes are time-sensitive; hence, the players have to be quick enough as the limited redemption clock is ticking.

Redeem codes for the day: July 17

Here are the active Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, which could help you win many free gaming elements:

  1. FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R  
  2. FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F  
  3. FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S  
  4. FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R  
  5. FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M  
  6. FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N  
  7. F1A2S3D4F5G2  
  8. FH6J8K2L5ZH5  
  9. FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L  
  10. F8P4Q9R1S6DF  
  11. FX5C2V7B9N2G  
  12. FV2B8N6M1JJ7  
  13. F9L3K7J1H5G5  
  14. FY9U1I3O5PF4  
  15. FT4R7E2W8QG2  
  16. FD7S1A9G3HL2  
  17. F6Z1X8C3V9B6  

Players must note that each code available could be used 500 times (redemptions per day), and it will remain valid for approximately 12 hours, so time is the real challenge here.

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

To redeem these codes on daily basis, players need to follow a few steps:

  1. Visit the official Rewards Redemption site of the Free Fire Max game: https://reward.ff.garena.com
  2. There, log in by using any one of these accounts: Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or Apple ID.
  3. Paste one of the valid codes into the text box and click on ‘Confirm’.
  4. Once redeemed, rewards will be delivered to the in-game mailbox. Diamonds and gold (if included) will be instantly credited to the account of the player.

What can you win from these redeem codes?

By using these redeem codes, players could unlock the following:

  • Revolt Weapon Loot Crates
  • Rebel Academy skins
  • Character cosmetics and boosters
  • Diamond and Gold Vouchers

These rewards have been created to enhance the experience of the players, for visual appeal as well as for the performance of their gameplay.

 

