OpenAI set to launch Aura, an AI-powered web browser to rival Google Chrome OpenAI is reportedly developing its own AI browser, named Aura, which may launch soon. Built on Chromium, it will offer AI-driven features like summarisation, autofill, and intelligent task handling, aiming to challenge Google Chrome’s dominance.

New Delhi:

OpenAI, the mastermind behind Chatgpt is reportedly working on developing its own AI-powered web browser. The internal references have hinted that the browser will be named as Aura and it will be designed to deeply integrate AI into web browsing. This will further enable the users to do more than just search, meaning- they will be able to interact with the web using conversational AI.

Clues about the new browser have already emerged from the ChatGPT web app, where users have spotted mentions like ‘in Aura’ and ‘Aura Sidebar’. While OpenAI has not yet confirmed the name of the browser officially, these references, somehow, strongly indicate an AI-driven browser on its way to give strong competition to the popular search engines like Google Chrome, Firefox and more.

About Aura: Built on Chromium, designed for cross-platform use

According to the early reports, Aura will be based on Chromium, the open-source platform that powers Chrome and Edge. This means that it will be compatible with Windows, macOS, Android and iOS.

The browser is not just a Google Chrome clone, but OpenAI is expected to infuse it with AI features such as:

Summarising web content

Autofilling forms

Booking appointments

AI agents performing tasks directly inside the browser

Conversational AI Meets web browsing

Unlike traditional browsers that display search results and websites, Aura might offer a chat-like interface for browsing. Imagine asking your browser to book a train ticket or summarise a long article, all done by an AI agent without jumping between tabs.

This could further open the door to contextual and intelligent browsing, powered by the same technology behind ChatGPT.

OpenAI eyes Chrome’s market share

If even a fraction of ChatGPT’s 500 million weekly users adopt Aura, OpenAI could become a serious player in the browser wars. Currently, Google Chrome holds more than 65 per cent of the global browser market. By offering built-in AI tools, OpenAI could challenge Google’s dominance, especially in areas like data collection and ad targeting.

Some experts believe Aura could also limit Google's ad-driven ecosystem by handling tasks without third-party tracking—a feature that might appeal to privacy-conscious users.

Part of a bigger strategy

Aura is believed to be part of OpenAI’s broader push to integrate its tools into everyday life, from work to personal productivity. The company has already hired former Google Chrome executives and has reportedly explored deeper involvement in the browser space, including potentially buying Chrome if Google ever faced a breakup due to antitrust action.

Launch expected soon

Aura’s official launch is expected in the coming weeks, with a limited release likely before a global rollout. The browser could transform not only how people use the internet, but also how AI becomes a core layer in digital experiences.