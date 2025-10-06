Flipkart Sale 2025: Apple MacBook Air M2 price crashes below Rs 64000: How to avail additional offers During the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025, the Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip is now available for less than Rs 64,000, including bank and exchange offers. The laptop, originally priced at Rs 1,19,990, is currently one of the biggest Apple deals of the festive season.

New Delhi:

Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 is offering one of the biggest Apple discounts this season. The MacBook Air (M2, 2022) with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is now listed at an effective price of Rs 63,969 after applying eligible bank card offers and exchange discounts.

The listed price of the laptop is Rs 85,900, but with available offers and bank promotions, users can save nearly Rs 23,000 on the premium MacBook. Additionally, buyers can exchange an old laptop or device for up to Rs 53,010 in value, depending on the condition and model.

(Image Source : FLIPKART)Apple MacBook Air M2

Extra savings through bank offers and EMI plans

To make the deal even more attractive, Flipkart is offering additional discounts of up to Rs 1,000 on purchases made using Axis Bank, SBI or HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI plans for up to nine months, bringing down the cost to just Rs 7,108 per month. A one-year standard warranty from Apple is included with every purchase, providing peace of mind for buyers.

MacBook Air M2: Key features and performance

The MacBook Air (2022) is powered by Apple’s M2 chip, which delivers up to 18 per cent faster CPU performance and 35 per cent faster GPU performance compared to the M1 model.

(Image Source : FLIPKART)Apple MacBook Air M2

The laptop sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display with a notch design, slimmer bezels, and support for 1 billion colours. It also promises up to 18 hours of video playback on a single charge, making it one of the most power-efficient premium laptops on the market.

At launch, the MacBook Air M2 was priced at Rs 99,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,19,990 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant- that means this current Flipkart deal offers nearly Rs 56,000 in potential savings with all offers combined.

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: Coming next!

As the Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 ends soon, Flipkart has announced its Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025, starting on October 11. Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members will get early access to the sale on October 10.

The upcoming sale will continue to offer deals across smartphones, laptops, and other electronics, giving shoppers another opportunity to grab Apple devices at record-low prices.