Saree AI trend is old! Gemini Nano Banana’s ‘Hug my younger self’ feature goes viral Google’s Gemini Nano Banana AI tool has introduced the viral ‘Hug My Younger Self’ trend, where users can create emotional portraits by merging present and childhood photos.

New Delhi:

Google’s Gemini Nano Banana AI tool (Flash 2.5 model) is taking social media by storm with its very fast trend-catching imagery. After the viral retro saree edits, which have taken social media to a different level, a new trend called ‘Hug My Younger Self’ has captured the attention of thousands of users. This creative feature will enable the user to merge their present and childhood photos into a single heartwarming picture, symbolising nostalgia and self-love.

What is the ‘Hug my younger self’ trend?

The trend will allow users to virtually embrace their childhood by using Gemini’s AI image editing. Many Instagram creators are already sharing emotional images of their adult versions hugging their younger selves, sparking a wave of positivity and memories.

How to create the AI Edit

To generate your own “Hug My Younger Self” photo, simply use Gemini Nano Banana with the right AI prompts.

Prompt Example : “Using my present photo and my childhood photo, create a realistic and heartwarming image where my current self is hugging my younger self. Preserve both faces accurately to show resemblance, and use natural lighting with a warm emotional atmosphere.”

This ensures the final result looks authentic and touching.

(Image Source : GEMINI)Gemini Nano Banana

AI portraits beyond hug edits

Apart from nostalgic hugs, Gemini Nano Banana can also recreate retro portraits, 3D figures and cinematic edits. By entering the custom prompts, users can transform their selfies into 1940s vintage shots, Polaroid-style photos, or artistic renders.

Step-by-step guide to use Gemini Nano Banana

Install the Google Gemini App or sign in via browser.

Upload a clear photo (preferably a selfie).

Enter the chosen AI prompt and generate the image.

Save and share your edit on social media.

FAQs about Gemini AI

What does Gemini do?

It generates AI-powered portraits, edits, and styles based on user prompts.

How many free images can you make?

Earlier, free users could generate up to 100 images daily, while Pro and Ultra plans allowed 1,000+. However, Google has now updated its policy, and limits may change anytime depending on usage and subscription.