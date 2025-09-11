 How to create Nano Banana image within minutes? Steps

Click on banana icon to choose Nano banana feature of Gemini

Upload a photo and add caption with detailed discription

Gemini will take a while to process, and then you will get a result.

You can easily download the image with a download sign on the upper right corner of the photo

You can also create different images, with different caption, just like you want it

Not only this, but similar to ChatGPT, you can create your animation too

