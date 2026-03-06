ICC confirms match officials for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final on Sunday

Ahmedabad :

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the match officials for the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 between India and New Zealand. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on March 8 (Sunday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will serve as the on-field umpires for the high-octane encounter.

This is the second consecutive T20 World Cup final for Illingworth, who stood alongside Chris Gaffaney in the final of the 2024 edition between India and South Africa as well. Moreover, he also officiated in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad and the Champions Trophy final in Dubai.

As for Alex Wharf, he previously officiated at the Women's ODI World Cup 2022 and Men's ODI World Cup 2023 before being named in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires last year. Moreover, Illingworth and Wharf stood together as on-field umpires for the first semifinal between New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the ongoing T20 World Cup edition.

Who is the third umpire for the T20 World Cup final?

South Africa's Allahuddien Palekar has been appointed the third umpire for the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand. For the unversed, the 48-year-old was elevated to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires alongside Wharf in March last year and has also officiated in six matches during the tournament.

Fellow South African, Adrian Holdstock will assist as a fourth umpire while Andy Pycroft will be the match referee for the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

Match Officials for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final - India vs New Zealand

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf

Third Umpire: Allahuddien Paleker

Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

