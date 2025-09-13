10 Nano Banana AI image prompts you must try on Google Gemini

The Nano Banana trend on Google Gemini is going viral, but many are still struggling to figure out the way to make these Ghibli-style AI images, that has took. With Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash, users could easily turn their pictures into creative Nano Banana-inspired images in just a few steps. From businesses using it for quirky promotions to individuals experimenting for social media fun, the trend has caught everyone’s attention.
If you want to go beyond the standard 3D figurine style, here are 10 exciting Gemini Nano Banana AI prompts you can try on to create unique images.
10 Best Nano Banana prompts for creative AI images
1. Pastel Aesthetic
Write this prompt: Transform into a kawaii Nano Banana in pastel tones of pink, lavender, and baby blue. Surrounded by cotton candy clouds and banana balloons.
2. Anime Hero
Turn into an anime Nano Banana with a glowing banana sword, spiky neon hair, manga eyes, and a cosmic galaxy backdrop.
3. Chibi Style
Create a chibi Nano Banana with an oversized head, banana shoes, sparkly eyes, and rainbow confetti all around.
4. 3D Pixar Realistic
Design a Pixar-style Nano Banana figurine with glossy eyes, lifelike shading, and a banana-themed backpack.
5. Fantasy Sorcerer
Reimagine as a magical Nano Banana sorcerer with glowing robes, banana staff, and enchanted forest background.
6. Retro Pixel Art
Turn into an 8-bit Nano Banana character with pixel sword, retro arcade neon grids, and floating bananas.
7. Cyberpunk Avatar
Create a cyberpunk Nano Banana with neon-lit armour, holographic banana billboards, and futuristic city vibes.
8. Medieval Knight
Design a medieval Nano Banana knight in banana-shaped armour with glowing runes on the sword and castle ruins backdrop.
9. Plush Toy
Make a plush Nano Banana toy with stitched fabric texture, banana pyjamas, and stuffed banana slippers.
10. Pop Art Comic
Turn into a Pop Art Nano Banana with halftone shading, bold outlines, comic speech bubble saying ‘BANANA POWER!’ and retro burst background.
