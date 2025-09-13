How many days does a SIM work without recharge? All you need to know A SIM card in India continues to work for 7 to 30 days for incoming calls after recharge expiry. Outgoing calls and data stop immediately, but users get a grace period of 60 to 90 days before permanent deactivation.

New Delhi:

In India, millions of mobile users often wonder what happens to their SIM cards if they do not recharge on time. Whether it’s Jio, Airtel, Vi, or BSNL, every operator has its own rules about incoming calls, outgoing services, and SIM deactivation. Knowing how many days a SIM works without recharge is important, especially if you use it as a secondary number for OTPs or emergency purposes.

What happens if you don’t recharge your SIM?

In India, telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL require users to maintain an active recharge plan to continue making calls, using data, and sending SMS. If you don’t recharge your SIM, it doesn’t stop working immediately. Instead, the validity depends on the operator’s grace period policy.

Incoming and outgoing call validity

When your recharge expires, you lose outgoing services (calls, SMS, mobile data) almost immediately. However, incoming calls remain active for a certain period. For most telecom operators, incoming calls are available for 7 to 30 days after recharge expiry.

For example:

Jio: Offers incoming call facility for up to 30 days after plan expiry.

Airtel and Vi: Generally keep incoming calls active for 7–15 days.

BSNL: May provide incoming for up to 20–30 days, depending on circle policies.

Grace period before SIM deactivation

If you do not recharge your SIM for a long time, the operator may disconnect the number completely. Usually, telecom operators in India provide a grace period of 60 to 90 days from the date of recharge expiry.

During this period, the SIM may still receive incoming SMS (useful for OTPs), but gradually, all services will stop. If no recharge is done within this grace period, the SIM gets permanently deactivated and the number may be reissued to another user.

How to keep your SIM active

To avoid SIM deactivation, you don’t always need an expensive recharge. All operators offer low-cost minimum recharge plans (around ₹99 to ₹155), which keep your SIM active with limited validity and basic call/SMS facility.

If you use a SIM only for receiving OTPs or secondary purposes, doing a small recharge once every 28 or 30 days is enough to keep it running.

Things to remember