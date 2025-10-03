Flipkart Festive Dhamaka 2025 sale announced: Massive discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and more The Flipkart Festive Dhamaka 2025 sale is set to begin soon, offering customers major discounts on the iPhone 16 series, the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon variant), and many other premium smartphones.

New Delhi:

Flipkart is all set to host a new sale on its platform. The upcoming "Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025" will commence soon, and a dedicated microsite for the event is already live. This new sale follows just days after the recently concluded "Big Billion Days" sale, which ended on October 2.

The upcoming event promises significant discounts on premium smartphones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon variant), and many others. In addition to flat discounts, interested buyers will also receive extra savings through bank discounts and exchange offers.

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 details

According to the microsite, the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 will begin on October 4 at 12 AM and will last till October 8 at 11.59 PM. During the sale, buyers will be able to avail flat discounts on their favourite products, along with a 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and EasyEMI cards.

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 smartphone deals

Flipkart will offer the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon), and more at heavily discounted prices.

Interested buyers will be able to get the iPhone 16 starting from Rs 56,999, a significant drop from its current retail price of Rs 69,999.

The e-commerce giant is also offering the iPhone 16 Pro starting from Rs 85,999, down from Rs 1,09,999.

The Max variant of the smartphone will be available for Rs 1,04,999.

Apart from iPhones, buyers can also find great deals on mid-budget and budget smartphones:

Smartphone Sale Price Previous Price Mid-Budget Smartphones Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Rs 18,999 Rs 25,999 Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon) From Rs 38,999 Rs 74,999 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE From Rs 29,999 Rs 59,999 Budget Smartphones Motorola G96 Rs 15,999 Rs 20,999 Vivo T4x From Rs 12,499 Rs 17,999

