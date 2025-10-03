Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 available with Rs 50,000 discount: Where to buy The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently available with a massive Rs 50,000 discount, presenting a golden opportunity for anyone looking to buy this premium foldable smartphone.

New Delhi:

Samsung has long been a frontrunner in the premium smartphone segment, with its foldable devices offering an unparalleled experience for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. While these sophisticated phones are typically expensive, an exceptional opportunity has emerged for those considering a purchase.

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently available on Amazon at a deeply discounted price, presenting a deal that will appeal to any tech enthusiast.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price drops to Rs 1,03,999

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, originally launched at Rs 1,49,999, is now listed on Amazon for a significantly reduced price of Rs 1,03,999. Furthermore, paying with an Amazon Pay balance offers an additional cashback of up to Rs 3,112. This remarkable offer translates to a total saving of over Rs 50,000 for buyers.

Amazon offers the best deal

While customers often compare prices across major platforms like Flipkart or Croma, Amazon currently offers the most substantial benefit. The same model is available on Flipkart for Rs 1,09,785 and on Croma for Rs 1,30,199. Clearly, Amazon provides the most attractive price point for purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features and performance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with top-tier features, starting with its expansive 7.6-inch QXGA+ display—ideal for immersive gaming and movie streaming. Powering the device is the high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The phone is sustained by a 4400mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting backup.

Camera specifications

For photography, the device boasts a versatile triple rear camera system: a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. A 10MP front camera is dedicated to selfies and video calls. Additionally, the phone supports storage expansion up to 1TB.

