Fake UPI apps alert: Scammers using lookalikes of PhonePe, Google Pay to cheat users Cyber ​​experts have alerted UPI users about a new fraud in which the scammers are playing tricks with the customers with fake apps that look like PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay.

Cybersecurity experts have issued a new warning for users of UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. Fraudsters have developed fake UPI apps that look identical to real payment apps, tricking people into believing they have received payments. These scams primarily target shopkeepers, traders, and small businesses.

New cyber fraud: Fake UPI payments with soundbox alerts

Fraudsters use fake UPI apps to simulate payments at retail stores. Even the soundbox in shops plays a payment confirmation message, but no actual money is transferred. According to Deccan Chronicle, these fake UPI apps are being circulated via Telegram and other online platforms, increasing the risk for unsuspecting users.

How do fake UPI apps work?

Cybercriminals have cloned popular UPI payment apps with identical interfaces and features. These fake apps generate false payment confirmations, making it seem like the transaction is successful. Some of these apps even show a fake payment processing screen to convince shopkeepers that the payment has gone through.

How to stay safe from fake UPI apps?

Always verify transactions in your bank account or UPI app before handing over goods or services. Do not rely solely on soundbox notifications – always cross-check payment details. Download UPI apps only from official sources like the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Be cautious of any new or unknown payment apps that customers use for transactions. Report fraudulent transactions immediately by calling the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or filing a complaint with the police.

Final warning for UPI users

With the rise of digital payments, scammers are constantly finding new ways to cheat users. Whether you're a shopkeeper, business owner, or regular UPI user, always verify payments before confirming transactions. Stay alert, and never fall for fake UPI apps

ALSO READ: DoT blocks 1.75 lakh numbers instantly to crackdown spam calls: TRAI

ALSO READ: UPI down again! Google Pay, PhonePe, SBI users face major payment disruptions across India