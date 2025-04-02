DoT blocks 1.75 lakh numbers instantly to crackdown spam calls: TRAI This large-scale crackdown was initiated with public participation through the Chakshu portal, where users reported unauthorized marketing and fraudulent calls. Based on multiple complaints, the DoT identified and blocked these numbers, aiming to curb spam and enhance security for telecom users.

The Department of Telecommunications (commonly known as DoT) has taken a strict action against unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) by blocking around 1.75 lakh phone numbers across the country. This move has been taken as part of TRAI’s new anti-spam regulations- which aims at preventing fraudulent marketing calls and illegal telecommunication activities.

Public complaints led to action against spam calls

The DoT initiated this large-scale action with public participation through the Chakshu portal, a platform where users can report spam or fraudulent calls. Following multiple complaints, the DoT identified and blocked thousands of Direct Inward Dialing (DID) and landline numbers that were being used for unauthorized marketing and fraud.

Additionally, the government has warned enterprises misusing such numbers and has announced strict penalties for violations, including heavy fines and equipment confiscation.

Which phone numbers were blocked by DoT?

According to the DoT’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the blocked numbers primarily belonged to 0731, 079, 080, and similar prefixes. These numbers were found to be misused:

Primary Rate Interface (PRI)

Leased lines

Internet leased lines

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP)

International Private Leased Circuit (IPLC)

The crackdown was carried out after an investigation into the communication activities of these numbers, confirming their involvement in fake marketing calls and other fraudulent operations.

TRAI’s new UCC rules and strict penalties

As per TRAI’s updated Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) regulations, enterprises making unauthorized promotional calls face severe consequences, including:

Blocking of phone numbers

Seizure of communication equipment

Heavy financial penalties

The DoT has urged businesses to comply with the new telemarketing rules to avoid penalties and ensure legal communication practices.

How to report spam or fake calls?

If you receive suspicious or promotional calls, you can report them directly via the Chakshu portal under the Sanchar Saathi platform.

Here’s how to report a spam call:

Visit the Sanchar Saathi website or download the app.

Navigate to the Chakshu section.

Follow the on-screen instructions to file a complaint against the fraudulent number.

By reporting such calls, you can help combat spam and fraudulent telemarketing activities in India.

