UPI down again! Google Pay, Paytm, SBI users face major payment disruptions across India Frustrated users took to social media to report failed transactions, money deducted without confirmation, delayed refunds, and app crashes. Authorities are yet to confirm when services will be fully restored.

Millions of users across the country are reportedly facing issues with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. Number of users claimed that major platforms like Google Pay, Paytm and SBI have reported widespread payment failures across India.

As per Downdetector, a number of complaints about failed fund transfers has soar in a few minutes- users have reported about the app crashes and delay in the refunds whihc has surged throughout the day, peaking in the afternoon and evening (for some users).

UPI transactions failed across multiple platforms

The National Payments Corporation of India (commonly known as NPCI), which manages the UPI system, reportedly witnessed a massive spike in failure reports.

The issues reported by users include:

64 per cent of complaints related to fund transfer failures

28 per cent of issues with payments

8 per cent of app malfunctions

The biggest impact was reportedly seen on the State Bank of India (SBI), where:

57 per cent of users faced fund transfer failures

34 per cent had mobile banking issues

9 per cent struggled with account balance updates

Downdetector reports massive outage spikes

As per Downdetector, UPI outage reports began spiking between 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM, leaving users stranded while trying to complete digital payments.

Furthermore, SBI users reported their first round of issues as early as 10:00 PM the previous night, with a second wave of complaints in the afternoon.

Why is UPI down? No official statement yet

As of now, NPCI, banks, and payment apps have not released an official statement regarding the cause of the outage. Early reports suggest that a technical glitch may have led to the failure, with users receiving error messages like "UPI down in India" after their transactions failed.

The outage underscores India’s heavy dependence on UPI for daily transactions and the impact a disruption can have on digital payments nationwide. It remains unclear whether the failure was caused by server overloads, maintenance work, or cybersecurity concerns.

What should users do when UPI is down?

Until the issue is resolved, users are advised to:

Check official channels (NPCI, SBI, Paytm, Google Pay) for updates.

Use alternative payment methods like debit/credit cards, net banking, or cash.

Avoid retrying failed transactions immediately to prevent duplicate payments.

