Displaying caller names may create a larger privacy risk: IAMAI

The Internet and Mobile Association of India, commonly known as IAMAI has raised concerns over privacy and implementation in response to the proposal of the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), mandating telecom service providers to display callers' names.

The IAMAI has been reportedly arguing on TRAI's proposal for making it mandatory for telcos to enable CNAP (Calling Name Presentation). The IAMAI has said that this has been presented as a material risk to the privacy of Indian citizens.

Moreover, it has been reported that it might also endanger individuals who are preferring not to be identified as the caller. The industry body argued that this would further open up individuals from vulnerable populations to target harassment.

According to TRAI data, there are approximately 1145.5 million wireless subscribers and 26.5 million wireline subscribers in India (as of September 2022).

IAMAI has said in a statement: "The implementation of CNAP for such a massive quantum of users would require telecom providers to put in place a secure, synchronised, and robust system capable of supporting billions of calls daily. This will require a significant overhaul of the current telecom infrastructure, resulting in carriers incurring huge costs."

Furthermore, it is said to create a larger privacy risk to the users.

IAMAI has also recommended that TRAI should consider providing citizens with an 'opt-in' approach as an alternative for the called detail concern.

In context with the same, IAMAI has said, "Giving citizens a choice to voluntarily opt-in and out of CNAP services will ensure that citizens' choices and preferences are put at the forefront while ensuring that their right to privacy is protected," said the industry body.

IANS reported that TRAI has scheduled a meeting with the mobile phone operators on February 17. The major talk of the meeting will be on the quality of wireline and wireless services in sync with 5G being rolled out.

