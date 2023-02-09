Netflix paid password service rolled out in 4 more countries

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix

Netflix, a popular streaming giant has announced that it has started rolling out paid password-sharing features in different parts of the world. The feature is available in four more countries- Canada, Portugal, New Zealand and Spain.

Earlier, it was noticed that the streaming giant was the tested paid password sharing in select markets including regions like Costa Rica, Chile, Latin America and Peru.

In a statement, Netflix said, "So over the last year, we've been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we're now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.”

How will the paid password-sharing feature work?

The new password-sharing feature will enable the users to set their primary location on the platform. The streaming giant says the updated feature will help members to ensure that anyone who lives nearby can use their Netflix account easily with the new paid subscription.

People can use an account to transfer the profile to a new account which they pay for. By sharing, one can keep their personalised recommendations, with themselves- from viewing history, saved games, My List and more- says Netflix.

Last year in December (2022), the platform was reportedly planning to put an end to its password-sharing feature in 2023 (in the first few months).

Taking a walk down the lane, Netflix was long aware that password sharing has been an issue, but then during the pandemic era of 2020, led the streaming giant to avoid addressing the issue.

The platform witnessed a huge revenue downfall in 2022 which was the biggest of all in the last 10 years, and then the organisation’s top management decided to take action on the concerning issue.

