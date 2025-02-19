Choosing between Airtel's Rs 619 and Rs 649 plans? Here's what you need to know Airtel offers two recharge plans, priced at Rs 619 and Rs 649. Both plans provide unlimited calling and free data. Let’s determine which Airtel plan is more beneficial to choose.

Airtel offers a variety of recharge plans for its vast user base, providing options that include unlimited calling and data. As the country’s second-largest telecom provider, Airtel has plans with validity ranging from 28 days to a full year. Specifically, they feature three plans with a validity of 56 days, alongside a unique option that offers 60 days of service. The 60-day plan is priced at Rs 619, while the 56-day plan comes at Rs 649. Let’s take a closer look at which of these plans might be the better choice.

Airtel Rs 619 plan

In Airtel's Rs 619 plan, users enjoy a full 60 days of service. This prepaid plan includes unlimited voice calling and benefits from free national roaming throughout India. Additionally, users receive 1.5GB of high-speed data every day, along with 100 free SMS daily. To top it off, users also gain access to Airtel’s complimentary apps as part of the plan.

Airtel Rs 649 plan

On the other hand, Airtel's Rs 649 plan offers 56 days of validity. Similar to the previous option, this plan provides unlimited voice calling and free national roaming. However, it ups the ante by offering 2GB of high-speed data daily, along with 100 free SMS each day. Notably, this plan also includes unlimited 5G data, but users will need a 5G smartphone to take full advantage of this benefit.

Both plans have their perks, so users should consider their needs before making a decision.

In other news, OneWeb, a company supported by Bharti Airtel, has approached the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in India to quickly get the green light to launch its services in the country. They aim to connect their ground stations to a global satellite network that operates in low-earth orbit.

In their communication with the DoT, Airtel highlighted that a quick approval could help India become a leading center for satellite internet services in South Asia. OneWeb is already providing satellite internet in several countries in the region, although they currently do not operate in Pakistan and China.

