Apple delivered a surprise: New iPhone launched with an unexpected name, not iPhone SE 4 The newly launched iPhone 16e features many capabilities available on the iPhone 16e. This affordable iPhone supports Apple Intelligence and is powered by the A18 chipset.

Apple has officially launched its affordable iPhone model, the iPhone 16e, as part of the iPhone 16 series. This entry-level device features a 6.1-inch OLED screen and is powered by the A18 chip. It includes Apple Intelligence features and a programmable Action Button, similar to the iPhone 16. The iPhone 16e is equipped with a single 48-megapixel rear camera.

iPhone 16e India price and availability

The starting price of the iPhone 16e in India is Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. It is also available in 256GB and 512GB configurations, priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16e will begin on February 21, and the device will be available for purchase on February 28. It is offered in Black and White colour options.

iPhone 16e Specifications

The iPhone 16e supports dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) and operates on iOS 18. Its display is a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (1,170x2,532 pixels) OLED with a 60Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness, made with Apple's Ceramic Shield for enhanced durability. The device is equipped with a 3nm A18 chip, first introduced with the iPhone 16 in September 2024, and offers storage options of up to 512GB. While Apple does not disclose RAM specifications, it is estimated to have 8GB to support Apple Intelligence features.

The rear camera is a 48-megapixel unit with optical image stabilization (OIS), and there is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera for selfies and video calls, including the necessary Face ID sensors. The iPhone 16e features stereo speakers and supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity. It includes Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite feature in selected regions. This model has a USB Type-C port, allowing for 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Battery specifications have not been disclosed by Apple but are expected to be available through future device teardowns. The iPhone 16e has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, measures 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.8mm, and weighs 167g.

