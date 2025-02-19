Samsung launches new 5G smartphone with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,500 in India The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G has a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W charging. It is available in two variants. Additionally, Samsung offers a one-year screen replacement at a nominal price with this smartphone.

Samsung has recently introduced a new budget-friendly smartphone in India: the Samsung Galaxy A06. This addition to the A series lineup offers users an impressive 5G experience with its 6.7-inch HD+ display that features a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, the Galaxy A06 runs on Android 15 with One UI 7, and it’s set to receive four major Android updates in the future.

Additionally, it boasts a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Last year, Samsung had already unveiled the 4G variant of the Galaxy A06 in the market. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A06 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G India price and availability

The Galaxy A06 5G is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 128GB storage version with the same RAM is available for Rs. 11,499. There’s also a 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs. 12,999. This smartphone comes in three attractive colors: Black, Gray, and Light Green.

Buyers who purchase the Galaxy A06 5G will benefit from a one-year screen replacement offer priced at just Rs. 129 through Samsung Care+.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G specifications

Running on Android 15 with One UI 7, the Galaxy A06 5G is promised to receive four years of OS upgrades and security updates. It features a large 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, offering up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to a whopping 12GB using the RAM Plus feature.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A06 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, complemented by an 8-megapixel front camera ideal for selfies and video calls.

With an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, it supports 12 5G bands and houses a powerful 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging capability.

