ChatGPT down, faces major outage worldwide: What caused the disruption? ChatGPT experienced a significant global outage today, causing widespread disruption for its users. The service became unresponsive, with a massive spike in reports on platforms like Downdetector, now restored. Here's what happened.

New Delhi:

OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, faced a global outage today, leaving millions of users, including many in India, unable to access responses on the web platform. While the mobile apps continued to work for some, the website showed blank or missing replies. OpenAI has confirmed the disruption and shared the likely cause.

What happened today?

On September 3, 2025, thousands of users reported that ChatGPT was not working properly (unresponsive) at around 12:30 PM IST. The issue was mainly with the web version, where users could type their questions but could not receive any response.

(Image Source : FILE)ChatGPT down

According to outage tracking websites like DownDetector, reports spiked within minutes, confirming a worldwide disruption.

Indian users too took to social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) to complain about the sudden breakdown, as many rely on ChatGPT for study help, office work, and daily productivity.

Why did ChatGPT go down?

OpenAI later acknowledged the issue on its official status page. The company revealed that the outage was caused by a frontend glitch in the web interface, meaning the problem wasn’t with the AI model itself but with the way responses were being displayed on browsers.

This is why many users noticed that the ChatGPT mobile app (iOS and Android) was still functional, while the website failed to load answers. Such glitches usually occur due to high traffic load, server-side errors, or the deployment of new updates.

Impact in India and globally

Students and professionals who use ChatGPT daily for assignments, coding, and content creation faced delays.

Businesses that integrate ChatGPT into workflows also reported temporary disruptions.

In India, where ChatGPT has become a top productivity tool, the outage quickly became a trending topic online.

What to do if ChatGPT goes down again?

Check OpenAI’s status page (status.openai.com) for real-time updates.

Try the mobile app, as it may still work even if the web version is down.

Clear browser cache or use incognito mode to rule out local issues.

Wait for official fixes, as most outages are temporary.

The recent ChatGPT outage highlights how dependent users worldwide have become on AI tools. The good news is that OpenAI identified the issue as a frontend problem and has already started rolling out fixes. For Indian users, the best option during such downtimes is to switch to the mobile app or wait for services to resume.