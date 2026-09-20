Mayawati to bring Ishan Anand forward in BSP, Akash and sister kept away: 'I can go to any extent...'

Lucknow:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has announced that her younger brother Anand Kumar's son Ishan Anand will now be given a respectable responsibility in the party, while Akash Anand and his sister will be kept away from organisational responsibilities.

In a detailed post on X, Mayawati said she had taken the decision after considering her past experiences and the interests of the party and the Bahujan movement. She also invoked BSP founder Kanshi Ram and Dr BR Ambedkar while explaining her stand on keeping family members away from political benefits.

Mayawati says Akash's conduct led to his removal

Mayawati said that, following her own experiences, people who want to succeed in politics and work for society must rise above attachment to brothers, sisters and close relatives. She recalled that Kanshi Ram had kept his relatives away from political benefits after entering politics and allowed them to work in the party organisation only with selfless dedication. Mayawati said she had also followed his example and devoted her life to the Bahujan Samaj. She said that because she was a woman, she had been compelled to keep at least one of her brothers or sisters with her, and her younger brother Anand Kumar had been serving her for many years.

According to Mayawati, at the insistence of her family, she had brought Anand Kumar's eldest son Akash Anand into politics. However, she said Akash's conduct and activities after his marriage had led to his separation from the party once again. Mayawati alleged that Akash had become "completely entangled" in the influence of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth and said bringing him back into the BSP would amount to betraying the party.

Ishan Anand to be given responsibility

Mayawati said she had been considering whom to bring forward from Anand Kumar's family.

She has now decided that Akash Anand and his sister should remain completely away from any responsibility in the party.

Instead, she said Ishan Anand, from Anand Kumar's family, would be brought forward by giving him a respectable responsibility in the organisation.

Mayawati added that she currently believed Ishan would not face complications similar to those involving Akash Anand or his sister, while making it clear that his future conduct would determine what happens next.

She also warned that if Ishan commits any serious anti-party act, he too would be removed from the party.

In such a situation, Mayawati said, no other member of Anand Kumar's family would be given any responsibility, and a dedicated worker from the Dalit community already working in the party would instead be brought forward.

Mayawati cites Kanshi Ram and Ambedkar

Explaining her decision, Mayawati referred to the example of Kanshi Ram and a letter written by Dr BR Ambedkar to his son Yashwant B Ambedkar in 1956.

According to Mayawati's account, Ambedkar had warned his son over his conduct regarding the Buddhist Bhushan Printing Press and made it clear that the press was public property and that no irregularity in its accounts could be permitted.

Mayawati said the example reinforced her belief that family members should not be given political benefits at the cost of organisational interests.

She said the entire Bahujan Samaj was her "real family" and that ensuring its welfare and transforming the community from an exploited group into a ruling class remained her missionary goal.

Mayawati said she could take decisions even against her own brothers and sisters if required in the interest of the party and the movement.

BSP's September 23 meeting

Mayawati also said the BSP's important all-India meeting has been convened on September 23.

She said the meeting would focus on crucial national and public-interest issues as well as the organisational situation, with party workers being urged to devote themselves fully to the party's work.

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